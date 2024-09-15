Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

