Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,434.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
TYHOF remained flat at $16.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Toyota Tsusho has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.
About Toyota Tsusho
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Tsusho
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.