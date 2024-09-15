Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,434.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

TYHOF remained flat at $16.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Toyota Tsusho has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

