Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Toto Stock Performance

TOTDY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.68. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,399. Toto has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

