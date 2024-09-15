Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $195.67 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $19.45 billion and $195.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00009466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,186.49 or 1.00003843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,830,871 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,092,037,965.069716 with 2,513,195,164.849858 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.78548456 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $321,962,442.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.