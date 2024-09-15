Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
