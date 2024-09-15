Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Up 78.7% in August

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TTNMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

