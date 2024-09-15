Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 640,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 164,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,746. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

