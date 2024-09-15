Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.28% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TPLC opened at $42.76 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

