Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 534,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TIM by 814.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 147.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 511,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,631. TIM has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

