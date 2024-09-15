Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,120 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

