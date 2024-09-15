Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after acquiring an additional 450,620 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $18,379,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,768,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

