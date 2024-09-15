Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Copart by 6,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

