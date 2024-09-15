Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
GRPM opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $123.94.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
