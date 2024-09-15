Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,071.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.