Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American International Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

