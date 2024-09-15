Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $110.34 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.