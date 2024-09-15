Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 266 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

AZO opened at $3,123.36 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,085.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,010.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

