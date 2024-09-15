Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,462 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

UBER opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.