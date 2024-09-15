Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.68.

Shares of ACN opened at $349.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.08 and its 200 day moving average is $323.42. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

