Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,836,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $236.91 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

