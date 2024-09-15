Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $359.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

