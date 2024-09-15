Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 264,926 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264,926 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $37,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $112.02 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.