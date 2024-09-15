Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 20,623 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.