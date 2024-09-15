Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 132,826 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,826 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for 2.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $156,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AER opened at $93.82 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

