Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 44,254 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Vontier worth $74,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

