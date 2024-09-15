Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,332 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 1.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of Centene worth $65,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

