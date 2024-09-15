Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.44% of EchoStar worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 125.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. UBS Group upped their target price on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

