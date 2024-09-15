Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,834 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ally Financial worth $51,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 43,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

