Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

