Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 274,449 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,449 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Graphic Packaging worth $81,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

