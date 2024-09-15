Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 0.7%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 24,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 26,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85 ($0.29).

Third Point Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.32 million, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.55.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

