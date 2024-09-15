The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

