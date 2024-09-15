The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Up 25.2% in August

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 240,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncology Institute will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 142.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 995,280 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,186,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 101,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

