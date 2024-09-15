The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares Down 8.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 10,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The OLB Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 161.91% and a negative net margin of 110.49%.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

