The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after buying an additional 234,783 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

