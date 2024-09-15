The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.55

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $18.09. The India Fund shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 54,155 shares traded.

The India Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The India Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.