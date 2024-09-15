The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.55

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $18.09. The India Fund shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 54,155 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
