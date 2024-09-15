The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.