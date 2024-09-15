The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,093 shares of company stock worth $43,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.