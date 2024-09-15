The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

