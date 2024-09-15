The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,142.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.23. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

