The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,898.17

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,898.17 ($64.05) and traded as high as GBX 4,930 ($64.47). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,925 ($64.40), with a volume of 191,237 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The Berkeley Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,279.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,994.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,898.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,766.23%.

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($68.63), for a total value of £10,496,000 ($13,725,644.04). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey bought 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.62) per share, with a total value of £19,884.64 ($26,003.19). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($68.63), for a total value of £10,496,000 ($13,725,644.04). Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

