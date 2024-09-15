The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Shares of BKEAY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.35.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

