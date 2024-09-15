Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $165.74 during trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.04. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $137.40 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

