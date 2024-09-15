Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,336,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 5,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Down 15.9 %

TBVPF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

