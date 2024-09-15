Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,336,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 5,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Down 15.9 %
TBVPF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
