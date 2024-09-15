TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski Sells 20,000 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in TFS Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

