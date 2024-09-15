Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $341,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

