TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in August

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,024,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 1,477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TerrAscend stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.35. TerrAscend has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.45.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised TerrAscend to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

