TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $107.29 million and approximately $22.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,917,014,107 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,489,737 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

