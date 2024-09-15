Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases Shares of 3,518 Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,384,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $778.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.77.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.593 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

