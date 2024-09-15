Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.