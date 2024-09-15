Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.